Nixon Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,000. Envista accounts for 3.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 17,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,087 shares of company stock worth $6,149,951 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

