Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.61

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 97323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.