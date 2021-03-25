Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.16. Approximately 228,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,076,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,517,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

