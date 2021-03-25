Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.3% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 556,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,912,271. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

