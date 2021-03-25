Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,815 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.90. 74,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,943. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $143.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.