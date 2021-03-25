Select Equity Group L.P. Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 670,097 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Illumina worth $187,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $10.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.47. 40,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,217. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.31 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

