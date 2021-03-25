Select Equity Group L.P. Has $250.32 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $250,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,546. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $184.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

