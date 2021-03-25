Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $75.89

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

