Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $13.86

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $20.14. 686,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,522,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

