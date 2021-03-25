Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 627,480 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,497,000. Brinker International comprises approximately 2.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.53. 57,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,847. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

