Select Equity Group L.P. Has $492.78 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 2.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 3.01% of Tractor Supply worth $492,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $23,632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,176,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.70. 29,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $75.84 and a 1-year high of $176.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

