Untitled Investments LP Invests $4.55 Million in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 301,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.0% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of NYSE BFT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 284,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,653. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

