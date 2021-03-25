Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $459.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 20,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

