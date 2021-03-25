SoftVest Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,095,000. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 6.3% of SoftVest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,248. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

