Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

