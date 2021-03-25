Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 107,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,853. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -6.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

