Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 71,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,742. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

