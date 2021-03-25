Principal Street Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,025.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,061.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,772.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

