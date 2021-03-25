Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,042 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 4.2% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Roku worth $69,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after buying an additional 163,614 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.35. 176,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,481. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.42 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,209 shares of company stock worth $307,457,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

