Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,425.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,457.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,361.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $599.78 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 169.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

