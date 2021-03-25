Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,740,000.

MOO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $89.65.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

