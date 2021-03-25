Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.34. 44,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

