Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.06.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN stock traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$11.41. 101,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.74 million and a PE ratio of 633.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.