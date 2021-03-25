Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$132.60 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$215.76.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

