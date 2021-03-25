CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $22.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,242. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

