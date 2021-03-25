III Capital Management Makes New $155,000 Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

III Capital Management acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

