Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 11,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,447. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

