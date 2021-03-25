NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 125,766 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.24. 138,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $307.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

