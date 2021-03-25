Toroso Investments LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 113,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,881. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

