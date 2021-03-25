Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,908. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -62.42. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

