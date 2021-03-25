Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after buying an additional 354,811 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,687. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.