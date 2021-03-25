Nixon Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Lennox International comprises about 2.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of LII traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.08. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,716. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.36. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.62 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

