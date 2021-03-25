Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $46.60

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. 5,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,758. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

