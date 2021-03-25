RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH stock opened at $485.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.81 and its 200-day moving average is $437.43. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $540.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.17.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

