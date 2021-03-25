Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,484.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $97,484.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00013975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00451614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00058399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00172906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00728561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.