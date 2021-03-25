Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Crown comprises approximately 0.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. 7,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

