11,789 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

