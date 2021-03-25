Select Equity Group L.P. Has $49.42 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,451,780 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $49,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.