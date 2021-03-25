Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $32.35 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 606,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.88. 40,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,239. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.01. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

