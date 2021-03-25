Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,262,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360,963 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises about 2.7% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $667,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,017. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

