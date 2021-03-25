Untitled Investments LP Buys New Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,040,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359,000. Repay makes up about 6.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned about 1.31% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Repay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repay by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Repay by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 30,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,932. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

