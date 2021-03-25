Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.26. 61,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.88. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

