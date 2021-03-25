Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is Invus Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Invus Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,577 shares during the period. Yext comprises approximately 16.2% of Invus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Invus Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.02% of Yext worth $38,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 18,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,134.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,333,610 shares in the company, valued at $53,171,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,839 shares of company stock worth $14,590,570. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

