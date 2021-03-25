Tensile Capital Management LP Acquires 51,996 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the quarter. Pluralsight accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 516,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,517. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

