Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 11,484 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,618. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

