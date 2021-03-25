Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,144,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,607,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 5.98% of Verastem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verastem by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verastem by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,019. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

