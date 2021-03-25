River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 73,190 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 258,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

