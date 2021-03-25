Baker BROS. Advisors LP Invests $37.11 Million in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,308,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,107,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Opthea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000.

Opthea stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31. Opthea Limited has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

