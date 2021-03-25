Centerstone Investors LLC Buys 17,600 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 7.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,402,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 209,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 3M by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,558,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,431,000 after acquiring an additional 298,907 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of 3M by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,610,000 after acquiring an additional 388,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,038. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $192.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

