Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 38,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,547. The company has a market cap of $113.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

